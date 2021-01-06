'We would love to see his soul saved' | Murder victim's son finds forgiveness for accused killer

Knox County prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in accused killer Desmon Rhea's case, but will push for life in prison without the possibility of parole.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three families are still grieving the loss of three women killed last spring in West Knoxville, as Knox County prosecutors push for the accused suspect to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Roommates Barbara Rogers, Mildred Blackwell and her daughter Juliana White were murdered.

The accused killer, Desmon Rhea, was arrested shortly after and has been in jail ever since.

Rogers' son, Tyler Trotter, said that he instantly forgave the man for the crime.

"When it happened, I knew that we had to move into forgiveness," he said. "Because forgiveness was given to me, I've learned that we have to forgive."

He still grieves, remembering his mother through little things like the mug she left at his house. He said that he also misses the moments they now cannot have together.

"She was supposed to teach me how to cook her fried chicken before she left," he said.

Though Trotter's granted forgiveness, he believes justice must still be served.

"Justice is being able to walk in love — being able to forgive and being able to trust our leaders to make the right decisions about things that need to happen in our community so that we can all live peacefully," said Trotter.

Knox County prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in Rhea's case but will push for life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"I think when you take three lives that you probably should lose your ability to live life freely. I think that's a privilege that you give up," said Trotter. "But as far as death goes, I don't I don't think that that should have ever been a consideration."

Trotter said he has spiritual closure, but he's yet to see Rhea's face without a mask and hopes seeing him and watching this trial play out will bring total closure for all involved.