MATTHEWS, N.C. — One student is in custody following a shooting at Butler High School in Matthews, N.C. early Monday morning.

According to the Matthews Police Department, the shooting occurred between two students at the high school. Police told NBC Charlotte, the student who was shot has died after being rushed to surgery Monday morning.

According to CMS, the lockdown at Butler High School has been lifted. Families arriving to pick up students will be directed by law enforcement officers to the entrance of the campus. Students will be escorted from the building to the entrance to meet families.

NBC Charlotte talked to a parent of a student at Butler High School who told us her daughter was behind the student who was shot.

"I didn't know what to think, I was very scared for everyone. My child --- is she safe?," the parent told NBC Charlotte.

When asked if she will allow her daughter to go back to school, the mother said 'absolutely not."

"She's terrified," the mother said.

NBC Charlotte obtained a text message exchange from a parent and student inside the school.

The text reads: "Mom on God somebody in here with a gun. We all running for our lives."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the shooter's weapon is in the possession of police. According to a statement from CMS, there is no further immediate danger to the school.

