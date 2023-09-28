x
West High School temporarily put on lockdown after report that student had a gun

KPD said at this point there is no indication that a gun was on school property, but the school was locked down to protect kids.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating reports of a gun at West High School that prompted a temporary lockdown.

According to KPD, someone reported that a student possibly had a gun in their backpack on Thursday. Police said they have not seen any indication that a gun was actually in the school or of any active threat yet, saying they expect the lockdown will be lifted soon.

The lockdown comes roughly four months after a teacher was grazed by a bullet in the school after a gun went off in a student's backpack.

