West High School temporarily put on lockdown after report that student had a gun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating reports of a gun at West High School that prompted a temporary lockdown.
According to KPD, someone reported that a student possibly had a gun in their backpack on Thursday. Police said they have not seen any indication that a gun was actually in the school or of any active threat yet, saying they expect the lockdown will be lifted soon.
The lockdown comes roughly four months after a teacher was grazed by a bullet in the school after a gun went off in a student's backpack.