KPD: Teacher grazed by bullet after gun unintentionally fired in West High School classroom

KPD said a gun went off in a student's backpack, saying the teacher's wound was 'very minor.'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A teacher suffered a "very minor" wound and a student is in custody after a gun fired from inside a backpack at West High School, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said it began investigating after responding to an incident in a classroom. Police said the gun was in the student's backpack before it fired, saying the shooting was "not intentional" and discharged inside the backpack.

According to Knox County Schools security officials, security received a report around 9:20 a.m. through an alert system about an incident in a classroom. Security said teams responded immediately to several reports of loud noises and pops.

KPD said a bullet or bullet fragment grazed the teacher. No one else was hurt, and police said they took the student into custody and said the gun was accounted for.

The student has been charged with reckless endangerment, reckless aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to KPD.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Jon Rysewyk said he met with West High School staff after the shooting to make sure they were safe, saying the school went into a "medium" lockdown before dismissing early. He said the lockdown was largely to clear the halls and make sure everyone in the school was accounted for and ok before dismissing classes.

Rysewyk said he also met with the teacher who was grazed. He said they were in good shape and were able to attend the staff meeting after the shooting.

"Kids were safe today, and we're thankful for the way they reacted to that," Rysewyk said.

He said the school does not have metal detectors.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said she was relieved no one was seriously hurt.

"Guns have no place in our schools. I am so relieved that no one was seriously injured today at West High School. I welcome all efforts to keep our children and community safe," she said.

The incident happened after Gov. Bill Lee called for a special session on public safety. Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) called on state lawmakers to take action on guns.

"This is horrific. It’s a miracle no one was injured fatally, but this should be setting off alarms for lawmakers — regardless of party. We can’t rely on luck next time. Too many kids have access to firearms. I stand with the millions of Tennesseans who want us to do as much as we can to prevent the next school shooting," she said.

Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) said parents should talk with their kids about gun safety.