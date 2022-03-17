KCSO: Woman wounded in shooting; suspect taken to hospital after chase on Oak Ridge Highway

KCSO said its patrol units chased after the suspect on Oak Ridge Highway Thursday morning.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — The Knox County Sheriff's Office and Knoxville Police Department said a woman suffered minor wounds in a shooting, and the man suspected to be responsible shot himself and was taken to the hospital after a chase in West Knox County on Oak Ridge Highway.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in downtown Knoxville around 9:50 a.m. near First Horizon Bank at 800 South Gay Street. KPD said someone shot an employee who worked in the bank building while she was driving in the area of James White Parkway and Interstate 40 East.

KPD said the victim was found with minor, non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

Responding officers were able to get a description of the suspect's vehicle, which was broadcast to patrol units in the area.

KCSO said deputies found the vehicle around the 9300 block of Kingston Pike in West Knox County when the pursuit began around 10 a.m.

KPD said the chase ended in the area of Oak Ridge Highway and Ball Road. According to KCSO, deputies deployed spike strips to stop the suspect, saying his pick-up truck continued to move before deputies stopped it with a pit maneuver. The suspect's vehicle ended up in a ditch between Schaad Road and Ball Road on Oak Ridge Highway.

When deputies got out of their patrol vehicles, they said they heard gun shots. The suspect was not moving when they approached his vehicle, and KCSO said the man was taken to UT Medical Center with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect's condition is not known. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler arrived at the scene, saying no officers were hurt in the incident.