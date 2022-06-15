Former comptroller of West Knox Utility District indicted for changing time off and sick leave balances

The balances of Kim Green's paid time off and sick leave was changed to increase the value to a total of more than $14,000, according to state authorities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former comptroller at West Knox Utility District was indicted after she improperly changed the balances of her paid time off and sick leave, according to the Tennessee Comptroller's Office.

They said Wednesday that Kimberly Green adjusted her PTO leave balance by at least 227 hours between July 2018 and June 2021, without the approval of WKUD management. They said the adjusted hours increased her leave balance by $10,258.

They also said Green increased her sick leave balance by 85.87 hours and redeemed those hours in 2020 for $3,756.

They also said she made unauthorized adjustments to the PTO and sick leave balances of at least nine other current and former employees. It could have cost WKUD around $27,240, according to officials. Some employees said they neither requested nor were aware of the adjustments.

The investigation began when officials at WKUD reported suspicious transactions to the Comptroller's Office. They said they ended Green's employment on July 20, 2021, and used her final PTO leave balance to recover the unauthorized amounts she gave herself.