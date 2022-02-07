Man wounded in West Knoxville shooting after several men broke into apartment

KPD said five to six men forced their way into the man's apartment, threatened him and then shot him before running off.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is recovering in the hospital after five to six men broke into his West Knoxville apartment and shot him in the leg Sunday night.

Knoxville Police responded to a shooting at 110 Brentway Circle Sunday around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived, police found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to police, the victim said five to six men forced their way into his apartment Sunday night, threatened him and then shot him before running off.

Police said the investigation shows the incident was targeted and not a random attack.