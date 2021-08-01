Police: West Virginia man arrested after killing 3 bear cubs

The suspect was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and numerous wildlife charges.

WEST VIRGINIA, USA — A West Virginia man has been arrested after police said he killed three bear cubs.

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police said the incident was reported in the Talbott Road area.

Police said they found three bear cub carcasses.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Barbour County after receiving a tip.

The suspect was identified as Brian M. Reel.

Police said the suspect was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and numerous wildlife charges, including, but not limited to the illegal taking of a bear weighing under 75lbs. and illegal possession of wildlife.

Reel received a $35,000 bond.