Man arrested for DUI after fatal crash on Western Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man is charged with DUI after a fatal crash on Western Ave. on Sunday night.

According to KPD, Ndayizeye Jamari was driving west on Western Ave. near Hinton Rd. when he crashed head-on into a vehicle traveling east just before 10:30 p.m.

The driver of the other vehicle was killed in the crash.

Jamari was charged with DUI, failure to drive within lanes, and having no proof of insurance. He was treated for minor injuries at the hospital then taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

The identity of the driver that was killed has not been released.