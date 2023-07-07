KPD: Person identified, arrested for fatal hit-and-run motorcycle wreck on Western Avenue in March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman was arrested Thursday on charges related to the fatal hit-and-run crash involving a Knoxville motorcyclist on March 29, according to Knoxville police.
33-year-old Kendra Toy was charged with one count of vehicular homicide by intoxication, according to the Knoxville County Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday, March 29, officers responded to a crash on Western Avenue near University Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
KPD believed 54-year-old Donald Massengill was driving west on Western Avenue when he was rear-ended by Toy, who drove away from the scene, KPD said.
Massengill was taken to the UT Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, where he later died, according to KPD.