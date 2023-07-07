KPD: Person identified, arrested for fatal hit-and-run motorcycle wreck on Western Avenue in March

Kendra Toy, 33, was charged with one count of vehicular homicide by intoxication, according to the Knoxville County Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman was arrested Thursday on charges related to the fatal hit-and-run crash involving a Knoxville motorcyclist on March 29, according to Knoxville police.

33-year-old Kendra Toy was charged with one count of vehicular homicide by intoxication, according to the Knoxville County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, March 29, officers responded to a crash on Western Avenue near University Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

KPD believed 54-year-old Donald Massengill was driving west on Western Avenue when he was rear-ended by Toy, who drove away from the scene, KPD said.