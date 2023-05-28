KPD: Victim hospitalized, investigation underway after shooting in Western Heights

The victim was found shot at 1307 Alliance Drive by Knoxville police officers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a person was shot in the Western Heights area on Friday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., KPD officers were in the Western Heights area when they heard a gunshot. Officers then found a man who had been shot at 1307 Alliance Drive, KPD said.

According to KPD, it is believed that the victim and suspect were involved in some kind of argument inside of an apartment before the suspect shot the victim and ran from the scene.