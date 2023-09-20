'We will find you' | Federal authorities discuss manhunts after two suspects arrested in East TN following multi-state searches

In early September, Jason Dockery led authorities on a multi-state manhunt to VA and through East TN. On Tuesday a 19-year-old wanted in Mississippi was also found.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two suspects were found in East Tennessee following multi-state manhunts. The first, Jason Dockery, was taken into custody on Sept. 12 after he was accused of fatally shooting a woman while her child watched. He led authorities on a manhunt through East Tennessee and into Virginia before authorities arrested him in Union County.

On Sept. 19, Imani Holly, 19, was also found in East Tennessee after he was accused of shooting four people in Mississippi in January. Both manhunts involved the U.S. Marshals Service, who work with local authorities to track down and arrest suspects.

"You can run, but you can't hide," said David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee. "They know their counties, they know their people."

Manhunts often rely on tips from the public to help track down suspects. Cash rewards can help authorities gather tips, and in the majority cases help lead police to suspects.

"It may start out here in Knoxville and may end up in Sevier County. And then, by the end of the day, they're all the way down to Chattanooga. You just never know," said Jolley "The assistance from the public is one of our best assets."

Technology also plays a key role in authorities' investigations. They use cameras placed in cities to watch for suspects, and they can precisely monitor a single place using cameras placed on lamp posts.

Two key factors determine how long a game of cat-and-mouse will last between suspects and authorities: fugitives' persistence and the kinds of people helping them.

"Some of these folks who are able to last a lot longer, it's because they have survival tactics that they've trained in," said M. Quentin Williams, a former FBI agent.

Authorities may chase criminals for a lifetime. Two out of the U.S. Marshal's most wanted fugitives are wanted in Tennessee. Anyone who wants to submit a tip about a case can follow the steps online.