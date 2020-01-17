WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. — A Sumner County man is facing 30 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after he uploaded multiple files to an online platform, according to authorities.

Ryan Randolph, 27, was arrested Thursday after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone uploaded several files to an online platform, according to a press release.

Agents investigated the tip and identified Randolph, according to authorities. He was booked on a $100,000 bond.

RELATED: He thought he was meeting an 8-year-old for sex, instead, it was police he met

RELATED: Oliver Springs man sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison for child pornography