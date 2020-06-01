GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Police officers are not the only ones that face danger while in the line of duty. Police dogs also need protection and one K-9 unit in the Gatlinburg Police Department is getting it, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

K-9 Aura received a donation of body armor from Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit organization. The charity is located in East Taunton, MA but provides protective vests and other assistance dogs associated with law enforcement and similar agencies across the U.S.

Each vest is valued between $1,744 - $2,283. They also have a warranty of five years and weigh around 4 - 5 lbs.

The organization gave more than 3,500 vests to dogs nationwide since it was founded in 2009.