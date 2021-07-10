Wife of murdered South Knoxville taxi driver still fighting for justice, 7 years later

Paul Shepherd, a military veteran, was driving his taxi when he was murdered. Around 7 years later, his wife is still searching for answers.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Around 7 years after a taxi driver was killed in South Knoxville, his wife is still looking for answers. Beverley Shepherd said that she is scared her husband's case could turn cold.

She said that above everything else, she wishes that he was still around for the special moments in life.

"He should have been there when my son joined the army. He should have been there when my son graduated, he should have been there when my son became an Eagle Scout," she said.

The murder happened nearly a decade ago, but giving up on justice is not an option for her. She said that the pain of losing her husband is still fresh.

"I was devastated because he was mine and my son's world," Shepherd said. "Just 1 hour, 1 day, all of a sudden I was a widow."

The only way she can move forward is if she gets the answers she says she rightfully deserves.

"I'm at a standstill with the healing until I can get some answers. I know not all of them, but at least some," she said.

All she knows after 7 years is that her husband, Paul Shepherd, was doing his job and driving his taxi. He was dropping off some people who he thought were just customers.

"I was told by the police at the beginning that he picked up these two guys, he drove them to South Knoxville, to Montgomery village," his wife said.

He never made it back from that call. Now the places where he is absent, such as at graduations and birthdays, that cause the most pain.

"Seeing all these dads with their sons up there. And me having to stand up there by myself. It hurt," Shepherd said.

So, she said that justice is the only option. Around 7 years later, with no answers, she hopes to finally be able to try to heal from the loss of her best friend — her husband.

"They made that choice for my whole family, for the rest of my life," she said.