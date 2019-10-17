CORRYTON, Tennessee — A 38-year-old man with a history of driving while intoxicated faces several charges after leading Knox County authorities on a chase Thursday morning, according to authorities.

When he finally stopped his Dodge Avenger, James Kenneth Bale was found with an open bottle of Wild Turkey bourbon, a Knox County Sheriff's Office report states.

Bale has four DUI convictions, according to a Sheriff's Office report, and was driving on a revoked license because of a prior DUI.

Deputies spotted him speeding about 7 a.m. on Rutledge Pike, according to a report. He was clocked going 77 mph in a 45-mph zone. Bale sped through a school zone.

The hood of his Dodge covered the windshield, the report states. The car traveled "all over the road," the report states.

With deputies in pursuit, he hit speeds as high as 80 mph and slowed down at times to speeds of 10 mph, according to the report.

Bale finally stopped in the 5300 block of Roberts Road in the Corryton area when he encountered a deputy blocking the way with his cruiser. He was slumped down in the driver's seat, according to KCSO.

"Officers were forced to remove Mr. Bale from the vehicle with minimal force and place him into custody," the report states.

He smelled heavily of alcohol and carried a bag of unmarked pills in his right pants pocket, according to the report. He was falling in and out of consciousness.

Because of his condition, he was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center, but he declined further treatment. He was being held in Knox County custody.

One of Bale's first DUI convictions dates to December 2007, when authorities stopped him while driving a Honda Civic on Cumberland Avenue near 17th Street. He pleaded guilty at the time to DUI first offense, records show.

Records show Bale has a LaFollette address.