Wisconsin man sentenced for string of 2021 bank robberies after being caught in Chattanooga

The man robbed three banks and crashed a stolen snowmobile while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, the DOJ said. He had left prison just a month before.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who served more than a decade in prison for two 2007 bank robberies will spend another 13 years in prison after a U.S. District Judge sentenced him for another string of bank robberies in Tennessee and Wisconsin last year.

Todd Templeton, 52, was convicted of three bank robberies that happened between February and March 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the crimes began on February 24, 2021 -- just a month after he was released from prison on supervised release.

The DOJ said Templeton robbed the Associated Bank on King Street in Stoughton, Wisconsin. The DOJ said he approached a teller, lifted his shirt to show a black handgun tucked into his waistband, and demanded money, telling them, "Don't press any buttons."

Then on February 26, the Dane County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin responded to a home in the Town of Dunn after Templeton crashed a stolen snowmobile and went to warm his hands up using a gas grill on the homeowner's porch. The DOJ said he admitted to drinking alcohol and using cocaine before he was taken to the hospital for cold exposure injuries to his hands and feet.

On March 1, the DOJ said Templeton left the hospital against medical advice, stole a family member's truck, and then two days later robbed a bank in Madison, Wisconsin.

On March 11, the DOJ said Templeton made his way to Chattanooga, Tennessee to rob yet another bank. Authorities said he approached a banker, pulled a handgun from his waistband, and said, "I want you to empty the vault, this is a robbery."

FBI agents from Cleveland, Tennessee later caught Templeton. He claimed the gun he used was a BB gun, which he discarded.

At the time of the crimes, Templeton was on supervised release after serving roughly 11 years in federal prison for two 2007 bank robberies in Baraboo and Janesville, Wisconsin. He was released from prison on January 27, 2021 after he had his initial supervised release revoked.

"Templeton has been unsuccessful on community supervision with numerous violations including drug use, failure to follow rules, and absconding, therefore a significant period of incarceration was necessary to protect the public," District Judge William Conley said.