Woman accused of Rockwood man's killing, boyfriend's mom accused of dumping victim's vehicle

Kendra Ivey and Diana Jeanty are charged in the case. Victor Daniel Letner was last seen Feb. 7 in Rockwood. His body was found Feb. 17.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A Maryville woman faces a felony murder charge and her boyfriend's mother is accused of tampering with evidence after the discovery of a missing Rockwood man dead on a remote East Knox County road, records state.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office also announced Friday afternoon it was trying to locate a 23-year-old man identified in court records but not charged as the actual shooter.

Records state Victor Daniel Letner, 33, had gone to meet Kendra Ivey, 23, earlier this month for sex. Letner's birthday was Feb. 6.

Letner was last seen in Rockwood about 10 p.m. Feb. 7. He was reported missing Feb. 9.

Ivey told Knox County Sheriff's Office investigators that Letner came to Knoxville to have sex with her.

But, "after not giving her the amount of money agreed upon" she had Letner drive her to a remote location in the 7000 block of Kodak Road. According to records, her boyfriend, Charlie Richard Martinez, was waiting to rob Letner.

Ivey told KCSO investigators that once they got to the Kodak Road spot, Martinez, aka Rico, "shot the victim and they fled the scene. ... Kendra Ivey also stated that after the robbery, Charlie Martinez split the $40 between each other."

Records show a Maryville address for Ivey.

Letner's disappearance was featured in postings on an East Tennessee Facebook crime page.

According to KCSO, Letner's body was found about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Kodak Road. He'd been shot to death.

Ivey is charged with felony murder and was being held in jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

Martinez has not been charged in the case, records indicate.

But, the KCSO announced Friday afternoon it was trying to find him. He's wanted for violation of probation on prior convictions.

He's also wanted for questioning by KCSO's Major Crimes Unit, according to a KCSO notice.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to called 865-215-2243 and ask for Detective Ballard.

Martinez's mother, Diana Jeanty, 46, is charged with evidence tampering and being an accessory after the fact. She was being held in jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Authorities picked up Jeanty on Thursday afternoon, records state, after she was stopped at an East Knox County service station.

According to warrants, Jeanty discovered that her son -- Martinez -- had been shot in the leg this month. Records don't explain how that happened.

Jeanty tried to dress his wounds.

"Diana Jeanty then stated that she drove the victim's vehicle to Virginia and dumped the vehicle in a parking lot," warrants state. "Diana Jeanty further stated that while she was en route back to Knoxville she found out that her son had killed Victor Daniel Letner."