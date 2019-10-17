KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The woman accused of using lighter fluid to start a fire at a West Knox County apartment complex earlier this month is set to be in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Christina Waldman, 46, is charged with aggravated arson, aggravated assault upon an officer and resisting arrest.

The fire happened on Oct. 1 at Country Club Apartments.

A victim on the scene told officers he recorded Waldman inside her apartment as she ignited the fire, according to court records.

"The suspect talked about the fire as she was spreading lighter fluid inside her apartment," the report said.

The man reportedly told investigators he tried to stop her but wasn't able to.

When crews arrived, flames and smoke could be seen rising from one of the apartment buildings.

An incident report estimated $750,000-worth of damage was done. She has also been banned from the property as a result of the fire, a report said.

