Woman accused of striking Kingsport City Jail inmate charged

Former Kingsport police officer 29-year-old Laiken Whitlock was charged with two counts of simple assault following an investigation by the TBI.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who used to work at the Kingsport City Jail has been charged after she struck an inmate twice, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Former Kingsport police officer 29-year-old Laiken Whitlock was charged with two counts of simple assault following an investigation by the TBI.

TBI agents investigated an incident that occurred on September 28, 2021.

Whitlock is accused of placing a handcuffed woman in a cell when the woman made an offensive gesture, according to the TBI. Whitlock then struck the woman twice, the TBI added.

Whitlock is no longer a Kingsport Police Department employee.