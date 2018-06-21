The Loudon County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of trying to murder her mother in a bizarre series of events.

According to the LCSO, 50-year-old Kimberly Martin Hopkins from Medford, Oregon arrived at her parents' home unannounced on June 14 for a visit.

Deputies said Hopkins had not physically seen her parents in at least three years at the time.

The LCSO said at some point during the visit, Hopkins had put in an order for helium tanks with her mother's credit card to be delivered on June 16.

Officers said the three went to Tellico Village Community church on Sunday the 17th, and approximately 30 minutes into the service they said Hopkins left to go to a Target store in Maryville to buy clothing for herself with her mother's card.

It was when she returned to her parent's home that things took a dangerous turn.

Authorities said Hopkins took her mother into a bedroom away from her father and proceeded to give her a pedicure and a manicure.

Deputies said she put lotion and then rubber gloves on her mother's hands, and then she bound her wrists together with plastic cable ties. She then put tape on her mother's chin and mouth, and at that point her mother said she became frightened of what was going on.

Hopkins then put a plastic bag over her mother's head and exclaimed "I have your Alexandrite ring," according to deputies.

The mother struggled and screamed, and was able to get up from the chair and to the door. Her husband then opened the door and she ran out.

Officers said Hopkins grabbed her pedicure items and the helium tanks as she left the home and drove off in a white rental Jeep.

Officers arrested Hopkins later that day. She is charged with attempted first degree murder, two counts of fraud and two counts of theft. She is being held in the Loudon County jail on a combined bond of $762,000.

© 2018 WBIR