NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have arrested the woman accused of stealing an officer's patrol car in south Nashville.

Jennifer Stewart is charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, vehicle theft and vandalism.

Officers responded to the National Car Wash on Harding Place on Thursday afternoon to track down a woman who allegedly broke into a vehicle and was fighting with the victim.

Sgt. Nicholas Kulp put 31-year-old Jennifer Stewart in the back of his marked patrol car at 4 p.m.

When Kulp went to speak with the victim, police said Stewart crawled through the divider from the back seat into the front seat and drove off.

Officers tracked the vehicle and threw down spike strips on Haywood Lane near Apache Trail. Stewart reportedly drove over them, flattening the two front tires. She was arrested on Mount View Road near Crossings Boulevard.