KPD: Woman charged with reckless homicide after investigation into Gaston Ave. shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with reckless homicide after an investigation into a shooting reported on Gaston Avenue on July 7, police said.

The Knoxville Police Department said that Keysha Hall, 42, of Knoxville, was charged with reckless homicide and convicted felon in possession of a weapon Thursday afternoon after an extensive investigation conducted by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

According to a press release, on July 7 around 3:40 a.m., KPD officers responded to an apartment at 2612 Gaston Avenue, where 34-year-old Anthony Hickman had been shot.

Hickman was transported to the UT Medical Center and died several days later after he was taken off life support, KPD said.

KPD said that Investigators were initially told that Hickman had possibly been shot as a result of an accidental self-inflicted discharge. However, an investigation revealed that Hall was holding the weapon after Hickman told her it was unloaded. Hickman also allegedly told Hall to put the gun in his mouth. Hall then pointed the firearm at Hickman and pulled the trigger, which discharged a round that struck Hickman.

The investigation also revealed that Hall was convicted of robbery in 2017 and was prohibited from possessing a weapon, KPD said.