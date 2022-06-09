KCSO: Woman charged with child abuse after injecting heroin, driving to gas station with child in back seat

Sandy Barker, 32, was found asleep behind the wheel with a 6-year-old child in the back seat at a Weigel's gas station.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 32-year-old woman was charged with child abuse on Wednesday after authorities said she was found asleep behind the wheel in a gas station parking lot, with a 6-year-old child in the back seat.

At around 12:54 p.m. deputies found the woman in a car at a Weigel's parking lot on Central Avenue. They said that when officers approached the car, the child climbed from the back set to the front so they could open the car door.

When pulled out of the car, Sandy Barker became alert and was groggy, according to authorities. According to records, she said she injected a substance believed to be heroin at a hotel a few minutes before driving to the gas station.

Authorities said there were three uncapped needles in the cup holder, between the driver and the passenger seat. There were also two needles on the driver's side floorboard, as well as a used pipe on the dashboard in an ashtray and two clear plastic baggies with powdery residue in the glove box and in a pouch behind the driver's seat, according to records.