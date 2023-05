Crystal Dalton's bond is currently set at $300,000, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is facing multiple charges, including aggravated neglect of elderly or vulnerable adult, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

According to KCSO, Crystal Dalton was arrested Saturday and charged with:

First-degree murder

Aggravated neglect of elderly or vulnerable adult

Financial exploitation of elderly or vulnerable adult

Tampering with evidence

Dalton's bond is currently set at $300,000, KCSO said.