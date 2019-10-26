NIOTA, Tenn. — A man is in custody and a woman is dead after McMinn County deputies responded to a domestic situation and arson that led to an officer-involved shooting.

According to Sheriff Joe Guy, deputies responded to reports of a domestic situation and several buildings on fire at a residence on County Road 288 in Niota.

According to Sheriff Guy, deputies encountered a man holding a woman hostage around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Deputies tried to speak with him, but the suspect began shooting from inside and had apparently started a fire inside the home, according the sheriff.

Deputies tried to make their way inside when the suspect began shooting at them with a handgun. Deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect.

Deputies took the man into custody, and later found the woman dead.

Authorities and crews with the Niota and North McMinn Fire Departments worked to extinguish several fires that had been set on the property.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and will face criminal charges. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and the McMinn County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and responding officers who faced a very dangerous situation," said Sheriff Joe Guy.