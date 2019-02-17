CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer-involved shooting at Leffew Lane after a high speed car chase ended in Claiborne County Sunday afternoon.

THP troopers spotted a female suspect with felony warrants in Grainger County and gave chase, according to Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks.

The chase went from Grainger County into Claiborne County, according to officials.

Deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office assisted, according to the sheriff.

Brooks said a THP officer shot the suspect and she died at the scene. No officers were hurt.

TBI officials said they are assessing the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 10News learns more.