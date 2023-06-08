Woman sentenced to around a decade in prison for loan fraud scheme spanning around five years

According to the Department of Justice, Wynde Collins would falsify employment, income and other information for loans between June 2014 and Dec. 2019.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman from Atlanta was sentenced Thursday to 121 months in prison after she was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, six counts of bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

They said Wynde Collins, 56, from Atlanta, was also ordered to pay $855,374 in restitution to the financial institutions involved in the case. She was also told to forfeit $100,000 of proceeds she received in a fraudulent loan scheme after a 12-day jury trial. The Honorable Katherine A. Crytzer sentenced her.

According to a release from the Attorney General's Office, authorities discovered Collins' scheme while investigating a large-scale drug trafficking organization. They said from June 2014 through Dec. 2019, she directed the scheme and would falsify employment, income and collateral information on applications for mortgages and auto loans with credit unions and banks.

Once the financial institutions funded the loans, Collins directed co-conspirators to launder money, according to the release. Authorities said more than $2 million from fraudulent loans was involved in the scheme.