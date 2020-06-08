x
Woman found dead in Oak Ridge, two people in custody for suspected homicide

Officers were called to the home on East Fairview Road Thursday evening.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after a reported homicide at a residence in the 300-block of East Fairview Road in Oak Ridge. 

Officers with the Oak Ridge Police Department were first called to the home just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. They discovered the body of a 36-year-old woman who had been killed.

Two suspects were identified and taken into custody.

The identities of the victim and suspects have not been released.

Oak Ridge Police are not releasing any further details at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators can to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online here.

