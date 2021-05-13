According to South Euclid police, 'it is unknown as to what initially led to the beef between the two women.'

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Here's a story you don't see every day.

The South Euclid Police Department posted a story on its Facebook site about a fight that took place at the potato chip aisle at Walmart.

When officers arrived, they learned that one woman had a protection order out against the other, stemming from an incident(s) from when the two resided in the same duplex in University Heights.

Apparently, when the two made eye contact with one another at Walmart, the protected party was confronted by the other woman, who threatened to "beat her ***" as well as her 7 year old daughter.

The woman pulled down her COVID-19 mask and attempted to spit at her. When she missed, she entered the other woman's shopping cart, and struck her in the face with a 10 pound log of prepackaged meat.

Officers arrested the 25-year-old Cleveland woman and charged her with Assault and Violating a Temporary Protection Order. When arrested, her 5-year-old child was turned over to another family member. A criminal history check revealed a history of violent behavior, and multiple warrants out for her arrest.

South Euclid police saved the best line in their Facebook report for the very end. "It is unknown as to what initially led to the beef between the two women."

