KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is recovering after KPD said she was struck in the head and collapsed in a parking lot on South Broadway Sunday night.

At around 7:04 p.m., KPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.

They saw the victim, an unidentified 27-year-old female, staggering into a parking lot and collapsing from what appeared to be a possible gunshot wound to the head.

Officials said she was resuscitated on the scene by Knoxville Fire Department personnel and transported to the UT Medical Center in stable condition.

Investigators later determined that the victim was not shot, but struck in the head with a blunt object.

At the hospital, the victim advised investigators that the attack occurred while she was in a homeless camp somewhere near the area.