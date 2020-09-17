Woman indicted for 2020 murder at Fort Stanley Way, KPD says

The incident was reported on September 17, 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman has been indicted for a murder reported at Fort Stanley Way in September 2020, police said.

The Knoxville Police Department said that Shanida Nico Holland, 43, Knoxville, has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Shabaaka Awolowo.

Police said that on September 17, 2020, around 8:57 p.m., officers responded to the Southside Flats Apartments at 2727 Fort Stanley Way, where Awolowo was found dead from a gunshot wound inside of an apartment.

Through further investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit, Holland was identified as the suspect.

According to a press release, Holland was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury for first-degree murder as well as tampering with evidence and false reporting.

Holland was sent to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on those charges on August 30.