Woman indicted for 2020 murder at Fort Stanley Way, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman has been indicted for a murder reported at Fort Stanley Way in September 2020, police said.
The Knoxville Police Department said that Shanida Nico Holland, 43, Knoxville, has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Shabaaka Awolowo.
Police said that on September 17, 2020, around 8:57 p.m., officers responded to the Southside Flats Apartments at 2727 Fort Stanley Way, where Awolowo was found dead from a gunshot wound inside of an apartment.
Through further investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit, Holland was identified as the suspect.
According to a press release, Holland was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury for first-degree murder as well as tampering with evidence and false reporting.
Holland was sent to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on those charges on August 30.
Holland's bond was set at $500,000, police said.