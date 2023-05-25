KPD: Woman indicted, turned self in on second-degree murder after Feb. 22 fatal shooting

The Knoxville Police Department said Sarah Scarbrough, 22, turned herself in on May 24.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday that a woman was indicted after authorities investigated a fatal Feb. 22 shooting.

They said on Feb. 22, a man died after a shooting at a North Knoxville home. They said officers responded early that morning and found 46-year-old Jason Cooper with a gunshot wound.

Originally, KPD said two roommates were involved in the shooting. On May 25, they said Sarah Scarbrough, 22, was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on charges that include second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and employing a firearm during a felony.