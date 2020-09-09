Woman killed during police pursuit in Monroe County

Investigators believe the woman was involved in a domestic disturbance at the Sweetwater Walmart.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated two fatal vehicle crashes in Monroe County on Tuesday,

The first happened just before 7:30 p.m. following a police pursuit that started after a domestic disturbance at the Sweetwater Walmart, according to the crash report.

Sweetwater Police spotted a van carrying the suspects from the disturbance and tried to pull it over. The driver didn't stop, and the officers followed them.

Madisonville Police picked up the pursuit until the van ran a red light at the intersection of New Highway 68 and Isabel Road and hit another vehicle.

The van rolled over and caught fire. Its driver, 29-year-old Elizabeth French of Athens, was ejected from the van and was killed.

The passenger in the van, Steven Drayton, 33, of Detroit, was injured and is facing charges, according to the report. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle, Randy King, 64, and Kristopher King, 33, both of Madisonville, were also injured.