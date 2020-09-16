Woman pleads guilty to facilitation of murder charges in Loudon County

Officials said that LaQueena Brown entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, admitting to facilitating the murder of James Johnson, Jr., 53 in May 2017.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to facilitating the May 2017 murder of James Johnson Jr., 53, in Loudon County. Three people in total were charged in his death, with two others facing trials in May and June 2021, according to officials.

LaQueena Brown said that she called Christopher Orr and Clarence Porter to help get property and money from Johnson, which she said was owed to her, according to a release. Officials said that she was not the shooter in the murder, but waited outside.

She was sentenced by Judge Wicks in Loudon County Criminal Court to a 22-year sentence in Tennessee Department of Corrections custody. In exchange, her felony-murder, aggravated burglary and robbery charges were dismissed, officials said.

Brown has been in custody for around 3 years since her arrest, officials said and will receive credit for her time already served.

The sister and daughter of Johnson testified about the impact the murder had on them, officials said. Brown listened to the statements, officials said, and teared up when Johnson's daughter testified.