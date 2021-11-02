Chattanooga woman relives terrifying experience of being forced out of her car as man speeds off with it

Sallie Lawrence pulled into work Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. and noticed a suspicious man in the parking lot, so she waited to get out until he was gone.

A woman is speaking out after being forced out of her car by a man who she says had a knife. In broad daylight, the man then sped off with her vehicle down 11th Street in downtown Chattanooga.

After being forced out of the car, she fell to the ground and quickly moved out of the way as the man backed out. She immediately ran to the side of the road to flag down some help, which is ultimately how the suspect was captured.

"I looked in the rearview mirror and I couldn't see him anymore, so I was like, 'okay,' and undid my seatbelt and opened my door,” she said.

That's when she said the man popped up from her blind spot.

"He was right in my face,” Lawrence told us, "He was yelling at me "get out of the car, get out of the car!" He shows me that he has something sharp on his hip."

Lawrence said she immediately fell out of the car and hit the pavement.

"I was afraid he might run over me,” she said.

So she quickly moved out of the way and ran to the sidewalk as she watched him back out and speed onto 11th Street.

"I started waving my hands,” she said.

It caught the attention of a man driving by, who pulled over to help. She told the man everything, and he took off after the car and called the license plate number into the police.

State Troopers followed the suspect until the chase ended in a crash on Highway 153.

"The car was wrecked," she said.

Sallie says from the time the man stole her car to the time he was arrested was just 19 minutes.

"There's no way to describe that feeling. I was not hurt, but it's going to take me a long time to be okay,” she said.

Jessie Briggs was arrested on the scene and Chattanooga Police have charged him with carjacking.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol have a list of charges on the man as well.