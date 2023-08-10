Woman steals car from Weigel's gas station, drags owner with vehicle

After 36-year-old Anedra Gibson wrecked the stolen car, she broke into an apartment and changed clothing, according to the Knoxville Police Dept.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said crews responded to a reported robbery on Tuesday at the Weigel's on Lonas Drive.

According to a police report, 36-year-old Anedra Gibson was arrested for carjacking after attempting to steal a Nissan from 6301 Lonas Drive gas station around 1:16 p.m.

Roderick Mcalpin had parked his car to work on another vehicle nearby and left the keys in the ignition, reports state.

Mcalpin heard the car start and attempted to stop Gibson by grabbing the steering wheel through the window. She continued to drive at a high speed while Mcalpin was caught in the window frame, according to reports.

After striking bushes, a telephone pole and landing in a creek, Gibson fled on foot to a nearby business near Weisgarber Road. Mcalpin was able to free himself from the car and suffered from minor injuries, reports state.

Gibson was not located again till 3 p.m. when a caller had reported a person matching her description. She had broken into an apartment and changed into different clothes, according to reports.