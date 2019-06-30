NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville woman remains hospitalized in stable condition after surviving a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Metro Police, the woman was shot by a man late Friday night on Perkins Street.

Investigators said the man and woman were in a heated argument around 11 p.m.

The man pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the woman, police explained.

The man ran towards J. C. Napier Public Housing and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

If you have any information about this case, give police a call.