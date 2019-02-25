CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The TBI is on the search for a woman they believe killed a Chattanooga police officer in a hit and run late Saturday night.

Janet Elaine Hinds, 54, has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top Ten Most Wanted List. They made the announcement early Monday morning.

Hinds is described as a white woman, weighing about 150 lbs, 5'7", with brown hair and brown eyes.

Janet Elaine Hinds, 54, added to TBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List

11Alive

Authorities said Hinds is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department on a charge of vehicular homicide in connection to the death of Officer Nicholas Galinger.

At a news briefing Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy said the officer, 38-year-old Nicholas Galinger, was inspecting a manhole cover that had water coming from it at about 11 p.m. Saturday night when a 2017 or 2018 model Honda CRV struck him and kept going.

RELATED: Chattanooga police officer killed in hit-and-run incident

Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger, 38, just graduated from the police academy in January. He was out with his training officer on a call to check manholes bubbling up from flooding in the area when he was struck and killed on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Chattanooga Police Department

The Chattanooga police officer was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities said a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Hinds' arrest.

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND with information concerning her whereabouts.