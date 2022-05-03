Woman who filed bogus lien against giant Knoxville mansion pleads guilty in forgery case

Erica Elliott, 37, of Oak Ridge is seeking diversion.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge woman accused of filing a false lien on the giant, former Villa Collina mansion pleaded guilty to lesser charges Tuesday in Knox County Criminal Court.

Erica Elliott, 37, originally was indicted for forgery over $250,000, the highest class of felony in the state.

She appeared Tuesday before Judge Kyle Hixson and pleaded guilty to the lower level felony of forgery of less than $10,000 as well as filing a false lien.

She will serve consecutive terms on probation totaling eight years for the crimes. She's asking Hixson to give her diversion, which would allow her to wipe clean her record if she remains trouble-free during the eight years.

Elliott is to be sentenced May 24.

Elliott and a co-conspirator filed liens in 2021 claiming a stake in the mansion on Lyons View Pike that overlooks Fort Loudoun Lake, records show. She had no legitimate claim, authorities say.

Authorities said she aligned with the sovereign citizen movement, declaring she was not beholden to state and federal laws. Members of the movement have at times filed liens against judges and other officeholders.

The Southern Poverty Law Center said sovereign citizens believe they get to choose which laws they obey.

Elliott's fake lien held up sale of the empty Villa Collina, one of the biggest homes in the state, for months. The sale finally was resolved, going to three sets of owners, but she meanwhile faced criminal prosecution.

Liens are a type of claim against assets that are typically used to satisfy a debt. They are typically used by creditors to claim property that debtors used as collateral for their debts. Elliott's fake lien was $19 million, according to officials.