NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro police were called for assistance to an extended-stay motel in Antioch, where a woman had reportedly crashed her vehicle into another.

When police arrived at 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve, they found 29-year-old Brittany Ezell already in handcuffs in the driver's seat of her vehicle.

The person with the vehicle Ezell is accused of striking is a bounty hunter in search of her for an outstanding warrant out of Sumner County.

The bounty hunter told police he had been surveilling the location, attempting to locate Ezell. When he saw her get into her vehicle, he quickly drove his vehicle behind hers to block her in.

The victim told officers that when he tried to block her in, she reversed rapidly and intentionally rammed his vehicle. She then sped forward, hitting another parked vehicle.

The victim said he tried to apprehend her a week before, and she had escaped capture in a similar manner.

He also told officers he observed three small children in the back seat of her vehicle as she was attempting to escape.

Reporting officers noted that they could see the rear bumper of the woman's car was in contact with the front bumper of the bounty hunter's vehicle, and damage was visible.

The officers also noted that no child restraints were seen inside her car.

When questioning Ezell she told officers she was aware of her outstanding warrant, and admitted to evading the bounty hunter in the previous week.

She said that when the bounty hunter pulled up rapidly behind her she became nervous, and when trying to put her vehicle in reverse, it mistakenly went into neutral.

Ezell told officers the motor revved high then, and moved the gear selector into reverse, causing it to jump backwards into the bounty hunter's vehicle.

Regarding the children, she told officers the 11-year-old nephew and 8-year-old niece got into the back of her car after she had parked. The police report did not have any information on the third child.

The mother of Ezell's niece and nephew arrived at the motel shortly after the police had, but officers say she was uncooperative and refused to provide any information on the identities of the children.

Brittany Ezell was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony aggravated child abuse, felony aggravated child endangerment, and due to the warrant for arrest from Sumner county, is not eligible for release at this time, and is scheduled for trial on December 31st.