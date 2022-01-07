CCSO: Two women arrested for buying drugs, trying to deliver them to inmates in jail

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they stopped two women after listening in to a phone call from jail and found several drug-related items.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they arrested two women after learning that they were trying to deliver drugs to inmates.

They said deputies were listening in on a call coming from the jail and found out that an inmate was working with Cynthia Allen and Connie Swangin to buy drugs and smuggle them into the Campbell County Jail. Deputies said they learned the purchase would happen at a Jacksboro gas station.

CCSO said they immediately started watching the area and saw what looked like an exchange take place. They stopped the car involved and both Allen and Swangin were inside.

Deputies said they found a small container with an eggshell-colored powder in the driver's seat. Around 65 grams of the substance was found, according to a release from authorities. They also said they found paraphernalia, marijuana, suboxone and a revolver.

Both women were arrested and charges are pending, they said.