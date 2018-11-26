Memphis — MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a road rage shooting in Midtown that left one woman injured.

The shooting happened at North McClean and North Parkway around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday as the victim and her family waited to get into Zoo Lights.

The victim told police she was in line for the event when three men in a white Hyundai sedan tried to cut her off multiple times.

After the cutoff attempts, the woman rolled down her window and told one of the suspects that she had children in the car and had been in line for Zoo Lights for nearly 30 mins.

The driver of the Hyundai then tried to cut her off again, hitting the victim’s van.

Investigators said that’s when multiple shots were fired from the suspects.

The woman was shot, and another female passenger was injured. Both women were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The three children, who were also in the van, were unharmed.

The Memphis Zoo released a statement Sunday:

“We are saddened by this incident in our neighborhood. Memphis Zoo works closely with the MPD during regular hours & during our events to provide a safe, family-friendly environment. Having MPD at Zoo Lights enabled them to respond immediately to the incident even though it was not on Zoo property.”

No suspect information is available at this time.

