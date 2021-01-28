Worker charged with bringing marijuana into Morgan County Correctional Complex

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman faces felony charges after workers at the Morgan County Correctional Complex spotted her bringing and dropping a package filled with marijuana into the facility. Officials with the Tennessee Department of Corrections said there were 3.03 ounces of marijuana inside.
Merenda Sue Jones, a food worker at the prison, faces charges after she was seen on camera over the weekend dropping the package within a secure area. Jones was charged with felony introduction of contraband into a penal facility.
The Morgan County Correctional Complex is designed as a medium-security facility, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections. There are 120 beds for maximum-security inmates, and can house 2,441 people, officials said.