Worker charged with bringing marijuana into Morgan County Correctional Complex

The Tennessee Department of Corrections said that Merenda Sue Jones was spotted dropping a package in the prison with around 3 ounces of marijuana.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman faces felony charges after workers at the Morgan County Correctional Complex spotted her bringing and dropping a package filled with marijuana into the facility. Officials with the Tennessee Department of Corrections said there were 3.03 ounces of marijuana inside.

Merenda Sue Jones, a food worker at the prison, faces charges after she was seen on camera over the weekend dropping the package within a secure area. Jones was charged with felony introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

The Morgan County Correctional Complex is designed as a medium-security facility, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections. There are 120 beds for maximum-security inmates, and can house 2,441 people, officials said.

