ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities arrested 52 people following a yearlong meth investigation in Carter County.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Elizabethton Police Department Joint Drug Task Force conducted the investigation, which was known as "Operation: Sundown."

A grand jury initially indicted 44 suspects for conspiracy to sell or deliver methamphetamine, along with additional charges. Authorities then worked together in a roundup operation last week to arrest the majority of the indicted suspects, and made a few additional arrests along the way.

Authorities seized more than $31,000 worth of methamphetamine, as well as other drug assets including money and vehicles. They said they are still searching for six suspects in connection with the case.

The drug conspiracy charges carry minimum sentences of 15 years in prison. According to Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, such sentences will help disrupt the supply of methamphetamine in the county.

“We will never be able to completely stop all drug usage,” Lunceford said. “What we can do is disrupt the supply of illegal narcotics. This operation focused on arresting the meth dealers and their suppliers and preventing them from selling in future.”

In the past couple of years, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said it is seeing methamphetamine making a rapid return in Tennessee. While local meth lab busts are down, the TBI said the recent rapid growth of meth crimes has largely been due to a growing rate of illegal drugs being trafficked into the state from across the Mexican border.

Authorities said the drug's resurgence has contributed to the alarming rise in suspected overdose deaths across the state alongside the opioid epidemic.

RELATED: TBI Crime in Tennessee: Murder and serious crime down, meth crimes up in 2018

RELATED: TBI: Meth use and abuse at an all-time-high in TN

RELATED: TBI: Decade long meth battle isn't over for Tennessee

Lunceford added that information provided by citizens is important to these types of investigations, even if it takes some time for arrests to be made.

“The tips citizens send me are not always enough to make a complete case,” Lunceford said. “But we combine each bit of information we get in a computer system, and when we eventually have enough evidence for an arrest, those people will disappear quietly. So please continue to send us whatever information you can.”

The names six suspects who are still wanted are: Hayley Nicole Boyd, Kindra Lashae Campbell, Thomas Ray Cox Jr., Casilda Elizabeth Hernandez, John Andrew Register, and CW McCain Smith. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects, you are asked to contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office or Elizabethton Police Department.

Below is a list of all those charged along with the charges they face: