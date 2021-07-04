A prominent ER doctor and members of his family were killed in a shooting at their home. A former NFL player is reportedly responsible.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A prominent emergency room doctor, his wife, and their two grandchildren were among five people killed in a York County, South Carolina, mass shooting Wednesday afternoon, the York County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Thursday. Former NFL player Phillip Adams has been identified as the suspect, a source confirmed to WCNC Charlotte.

Around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies responded to the reported shooting at the home in the 4400 block of Marshall Road in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Inside the home, deputies found 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife, 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie, both with apparent gunshot wounds. Their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie, were also shot. A fifth person, identified as 38-year-old James Lewis, who was working at the home at the time, was shot. All five died from gunshot wounds, the coroner said.

A sixth person is being treated for serious injuries. Their identity was not immediately released. However, GSM Services, an air conditioning company based in Gastonia, North Carolina, confirmed both Lewis and the other person were their employees working at the home.

Father claims son, a former NFL player, is responsible

While the York County Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the suspect, Alzono Adams, the father of former NFL pro Phillip Adams, told WCNC Charlotte his son is the suspect. Both Alzono Adams and the York County Sheriff's Office confirmed Phillip Adams was found deceased after a standoff with police.

Coroner Sabrina Gast sound Phillip Adams' cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Phillip Adams was originally from Rock Hill, and had played in the NFL for several years. He most recently played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers.

Adams attended South Carolina State University from Fall 2006 to Fall 2010.

Adams' father, Alonzo Adams, came forward to WCNC Charlotte reporter Richard DeVayne. The elder Adams said he believed football played a role in his son's actions and offered prayers for the Lesslie family.

The York County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a briefing for the news media at 2 p.m. Thursday.

A community mourns the tragedy

"I've lived in Rock Hill my entire life and Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up," York County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Trent Faris said early Thursday morning. "This is hard on me. Dr. Lesslie has been one of the people that everybody knows. He started at Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill and has been a staple in Rock Hill for years."

Dr. Lesslie treated patients at Riverview Family Medicine & Urgent Care. WCNC Charlotte reporter Kendall Morris went to the clinic and found some flowers were already laid at the front door, and a note from staff indicating they were closed on Thursday to allow staff to grieve and process what happened. The note also promised a re-opening update on their website and Facebook page.

In a released statement, York County chairwoman Christi Cox acknowledged the tragedy and expressed thanks to deputies for their response.

“We mourn together as a community in this tragic loss, and words cannot express the heaviness in our hearts,” said Cox. “We come together in prayer and offer our deepest condolences to the families directly impacted by yesterday’s heartbreaking events. York County is thankful for our York County Sherriff’s Office and all the law enforcement agencies and first responders who selflessly and tirelessly worked throughout the evening, night, and morning hours to protect our community.”

Joel and Steve Long, co-owners of GSM Service, who employed Lewis and the unnamed injured worker, shared their condolences on their Facebook page:

As you can imagine, our team at GSM Services is heart broken from the events that transpired yesterday evening in York, SC.

Both men involved in this incident are long-standing, beloved members of our family at GSM. These men embody the values we strive to achieve at GSM and are family focused, up-beat, and wonderful team members who cared about all the people they encountered.

In the coming days, our focus is on helping these families and our team members cope with this tragedy.

We wish to thank the law enforcement and emergency management personnel who have been so helpful with their communication, empathy, and professionalism as we dealt with this yesterday and overnight.

We also want to thank our community for all the support for our team and these families. Our community has helped us build this company through all of our good times and we are blessed knowing this support continues during bad times.

Please continue to keep our families in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days.

The search for Adams

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, the York County Sheriff's Office first confirmed they were searching for an armed person.

Law enforcement urged nearby residents to stay indoors as they used helicopters and drones to search for the suspect, later identified as Adams.

After Midnight, officials said they had located Adams.

At this time, the details leading up to the incident remain under investigation.