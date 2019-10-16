MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three would-be robbers picked the wrong victims in downtown Memphis.

Two men were on their way to a movie Sunday afternoon when they stopped at an antique shop to admire some art on display, according to WMC.

That's when they said three came up to them with handguns to rob them.

One of the men handed over a cell phone and his wallet, but then told the thieves “you might not want to do this.”

What the thieves didn’t know is that their victims were both special agents with the FBI and they were armed. Both men pulled out their concealed weapons.

Police said the three suspects took off running, dropping the stolen items along the way.

The two agents told police they thought the suspects may have been using a BB gun or pellet gun by the way the barrel looked. They have not been arrested.