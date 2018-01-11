NASHVILLE — Tennessee Department of Corrections tells News4 that Edmund Zagorski, a death row inmate set to be executed Thursday night, has received his final meal of pickled pig knuckles and pig tails.

Zagorski was given his final dinner at 4:10 p.m. CDT.

Edmund Zagorski

On Wednesday the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals denied a motion to stay the execution of Edmund Zagorski, a man convicted of killing two men back in the early 1980s, and affirmed the district court judgment.

Attorneys for Edmund Zagorski have asked the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay of Thursday's scheduled execution.

Zagorski is scheduled to be executed around 7 p.m. CDT

Zagorski has appealed the decision of the Sixth District Court of Appeals to dismiss two counts of a suit his attorneys filed earlier this week.

The state also said in information provided to the court that it would provide a telephone for Zagorski's attorneys during the execution.

The decision was handed down around 7:16 p.m. Wednesday, approximately 24 hours before Zagorski is set to die. In the decision, the court stated they carefully reviewed the district court's dismissal of Zagorski's claims, Zagorski's motion, and the briefing and found the "late-hour appeal to be meritless" and called Zagorski's arguments against his impending execution to be "frivolous."

Zagorski had previously been scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Oct. 11, but he filed a motion to stop the execution because he had selected to be executed by electric chair, though he notified the state of his intention after a deadline the state had set.

On the day before his execution, Zagorski made a request for his final meal to be "pickled pigs feet and pig tails." Tennessee Department of Corrections says that Zagorski will receive the meal before his scheduled execution on Thursday.

One day before a death row inmate set to be executed for the killing of two men back in the early 1980s, attorneys for the man are attempting to block the execution again.

Attorneys for Edmund Zagorski have filed a motion for a stay of the execution date on the appeal of two claims dismissed by the district court over the threat of suffering from lethal injection "coerced" him into accepting the electric chair, and that the Tennessee electrocution protocol is "cruel and unusual" punishment. They also filed the motion in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The public defenders office argued that "the state and the lower court see an inconsistency in Mr. Zagorski's position". Their opinion states that the courts are "wrong," that Zagorski "has been clear" and "has not played games." And with that the court should grant him a stay of his execution.

Tennessee Department of Corrections said on Wednesday afternoon that Zagorski selected his last meal to be "pickled pig knuckles and pig tails."

The meal will be provided to Zagorski on Thursday.

