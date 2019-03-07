CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A man who wasn't wearing a seat belt died Wednesday morning after a crash on U.S. Highway 127, according to Crossville Police.

Dannie Turner, 32, was driving down Main Street, just north of Interstate Drive, in a 2000 Jeep Cherokee when police said it swerved across both lanes, over-corrected, and rolled over. According to the report, Turner was ejected and died as a result of the crash.

A passenger in the car, Kimberly Dunlap, 44, was transported to UT Medical Center with serious injuries, Crossville Police said.

According to the report, she also wasn't wearing a seat belt.

"The City of Crossville Police Department would like to thank the responding Crossville Police Officers, including the START (Safety Through Advanced Response Techniques) crash investigation team, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, Crossville Fire Department and Cumberland County EMS for their professionalism and assistance, in response to this tragedy."