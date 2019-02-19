CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Sick of the scam calls? Not sure if you're being scammed? Nervous your parents, grandma or grandpa might get scammed? The City of Crossville Police Department is hoping its new program can protect victims.

It's called the “No Scam Zone” program.

Police teamed up with Crossville Cumberland County Crime Stoppers to create a free training for any businesses, in and around Crossville and Cumberland County, who sell commercially available gift cards, pre-paid credit cards or provide any type of money transfers, commonly used by scammers.

"If we can protect victims of scams, where they are sent to purchase the scammer’s preferred payment types (untraceable Gift Cards), maybe we can put a stop to this epidemic," Crossville Police wrote in a release.

Police said by simply asking customers; “Do you personally know who you are buying this gift card for?”, our hope is that the potential scam victim may realize they are being scammed. After all, if you don’t know someone, why would you buy them a gift?

Crossville Police said it can provide a location for training, or it can come to you, at your business, to train your employees, FREE of charge.

To schedule your free training, please call the City of Crossville Police Department at 931-484-7231, and ask to speak with Cpt. Brian Eckelson.